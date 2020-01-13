Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $5.87 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $41,802,700. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

Broadcom stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $301.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,676. The firm has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $245.90 and a one year high of $331.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.24 and a 200 day moving average of $294.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

