Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 227.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.55.

ROP stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $374.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,945. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $268.62 and a 1 year high of $385.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

