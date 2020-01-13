Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 8,398 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 440,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of GSIE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.33. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,343. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

