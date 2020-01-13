Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 6,885 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,116 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.82. 13,644,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,705,336. The company has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.88 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

