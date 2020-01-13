Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,422,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 468.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 64,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,308,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,173,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 89,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,650,000 after purchasing an additional 48,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,615,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,115.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $6.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,080.18. The stock had a trading volume of 174,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,046. The company has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,640.54 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,983.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,953.04.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $37.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.41 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.