Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives $65.37 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.11.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. ICAP raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.61. 1,556,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,362,684. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,888,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,123 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

