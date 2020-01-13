Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.14.

NYSE APTV opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.52. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Aptiv by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,660,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aptiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $951,451,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Aptiv by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,659,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,306 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,821,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,864,000 after acquiring an additional 395,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 41,426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

