Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Down 35.8% in December

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the December 15th total of 128,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 489,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $1,506,662.90. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aravive by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aravive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aravive by 13.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARAV traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.01. 5,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,357. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.59. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARAV shares. Robert W. Baird raised Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aravive in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aravive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

