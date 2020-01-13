ArbitrageCT (ARCT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One ArbitrageCT token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and HitBTC. Over the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. ArbitrageCT has a market capitalization of $17,135.00 and $1.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $497.08 or 0.06072915 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026620 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00035242 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1,894.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00113534 BTC.

ArbitrageCT Token Profile

ArbitrageCT (ARCT) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com . ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct . The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT Token Trading

ArbitrageCT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbitrageCT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArbitrageCT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

