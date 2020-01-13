Arepacoin Market Cap Reaches $44,580.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $44,580.00 and $33.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00057910 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,874,233 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.