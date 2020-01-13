Aries Wealth Management Sells 115 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Aries Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Raytheon by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at $923,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTN. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.69.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.61. The company had a trading volume of 319,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $156.59 and a 52-week high of $232.47.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

