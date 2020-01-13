Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $123,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,924.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $54,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,450 shares of company stock worth $228,601. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Financial by 31.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Arrow Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Arrow Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $554.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $38.31.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

