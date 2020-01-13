Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Athelney Trust PLC (LON:ATY) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 245 ($3.22), 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,823% from the average session volume of 52 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.09).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 219.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 213.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 million and a PE ratio of -5.05.

Athelney Trust Company Profile (LON:ATY)

Athelney Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company carries on business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with prospects of long-term capital growth with the risks inherent in small cap investment minimized through a spread of holdings over various industries and sectors.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Athelney Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athelney Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.