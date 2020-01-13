Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) Stock Price Up 15.5%

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH)’s share price traded up 15.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.67, 5,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 97,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 68.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 177.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 612,211 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

