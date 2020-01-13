Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Atossa Genetics’ rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $6.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Atossa Genetics an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATOS shares. ValuEngine raised Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group raised Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Atossa Genetics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 111,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,173. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. Atossa Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atossa Genetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.32% of Atossa Genetics worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

