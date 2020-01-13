Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Short Interest Update

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 831,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Atreca by 261.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Atreca alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

BCEL stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,294. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65. Atreca has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.