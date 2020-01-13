AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Viridian Ria LLC

Viridian Ria LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

NYSE:T traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.37. 7,157,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,390,604. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a market cap of $280.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

