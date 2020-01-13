Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.96

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.96 and last traded at C$1.98, with a volume of 3354972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACB. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Laurentian set a C$4.75 price objective on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.59.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$75.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.87 million. Research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

