AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,873,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 722,778 shares.The stock last traded at $1.66 and had previously closed at $1.72.

AZRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.33.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that AzurRx BioPharma Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 186,985 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

