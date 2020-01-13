B. Riley Downgrades Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) to Neutral

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Shares of ACST opened at $2.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.