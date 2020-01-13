B. Riley Increases Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Price Target to $19.50

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $18.50 to $19.50 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

EFC remained flat at $$18.45 during trading on Monday. 181,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,022. The company has a quick ratio of 70.03, a current ratio of 70.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 201.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

