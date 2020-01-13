B. Riley Increases Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Price Target to $19.50

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $18.50 to $19.50 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.
EFC remained flat at $$18.45 during trading on Monday. 181,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,022. The company has a quick ratio of 70.03, a current ratio of 70.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.38.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 201.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
