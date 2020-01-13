Baader Bank Reiterates “€18.30” Price Target for alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €18.30 ($21.28) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €16.20 ($18.84) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.96 ($19.72).

AOX stock traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €17.12 ($19.91). 428,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.71. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

