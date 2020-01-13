Banyan Capital Management Inc. Has $6.38 Million Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Alleghany makes up approximately 5.6% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Alleghany worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 12.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 5.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,669,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $665.00.

Y traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $789.48. The stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,361. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $600.23 and a one year high of $814.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $793.68 and a 200-day moving average of $758.00.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 39.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

