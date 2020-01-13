Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Shares Bought by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 9.4% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 384,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 32,950 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 10.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 20.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 63,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $17.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

In other news, insider Edward P. Grace III sold 6,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $113,668.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.