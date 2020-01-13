Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Down 14.6% in December

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In related news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $29,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 4,063.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 111.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.
Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
About Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.
Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.