Batero Gold (CVE:BAT) Trading Down 6.7%

Batero Gold Corp (CVE:BAT) traded down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 33,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83.

Batero Gold Company Profile (CVE:BAT)

Batero Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and precious and base metal deposits. Its principal project is the La Cumbre oxide deposit located within the its 100% owned Batero-Quinchia gold project, which consists of a 1,407.43 hectare tenement and an application for a concession contract of 176.25 hectares situated in the municipality of Quinchia, Department of Risaralda, Colombia.

