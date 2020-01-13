Baugh & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Baugh & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 3.1% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.52. 9,267,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,041. The company has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average is $76.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

