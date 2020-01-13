Baugh & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Baugh & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 3.9% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 320,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,659,000 after purchasing an additional 52,011 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 901.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,133,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,120,000 after purchasing an additional 111,990 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,883. The company has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.14. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $169.35 and a 52-week high of $246.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.92.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

