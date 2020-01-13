Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 560 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Baugh & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 2.2% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 141,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $146.82. 3,352,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,621. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.20. The company has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

