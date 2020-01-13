Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co decreased its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 674.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 46.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.37. 4,988,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,034. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.