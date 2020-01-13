Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €79.65 ($92.61).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of BAYN stock traded down €0.63 ($0.73) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €74.73 ($86.90). The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,984 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €70.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.46. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a one year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.