BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Short Interest Down 12.8% in December

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the December 15th total of 7,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

BGCP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.76. 19,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.44.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BGCP shares. ValuEngine raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

