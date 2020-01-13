BidaskClub Lowers Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HTBK. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $737.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $33.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,126.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 4,625.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth $56,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the third quarter worth $119,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 110.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

