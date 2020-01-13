Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Updates FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) updated its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.40-0.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $996.5-996.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.83 million.Big 5 Sporting Goods also updated its Q4 2019

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.04 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 187,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 million, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

