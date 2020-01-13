BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLFS. Maxim Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.08. 218,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,300. The stock has a market cap of $334.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.86, a PEG ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $22.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $319,337.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,273.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,440 shares of company stock worth $2,031,616. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $30,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.