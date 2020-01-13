Bitcloud 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Bitcloud has a market cap of $49,641.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,076,896 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

