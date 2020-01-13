Bitcoin Atom Achieves Market Cap of $677,251.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $677,251.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000202 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

