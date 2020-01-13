BitCoin One Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (BTCONE)

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded 43% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. BitCoin One has a total market cap of $36,413.00 and $71.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCoin One has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One BitCoin One token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.92 or 0.01990432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00186340 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00027073 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00124773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitCoin One Token Profile

BitCoin One’s total supply is 12,494,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,494,861 tokens. The official website for BitCoin One is www.bitcoinone.io . BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitCoin One

BitCoin One can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoin One should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoin One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

