Bitcoinus Market Capitalization Hits $6.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $6.00 and approximately $2,788.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00052170 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00077846 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8,113.85 or 0.99705657 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00054141 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 101% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

