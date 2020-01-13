BitSend Reaches Market Capitalization of $104,922.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. BitSend has a total market cap of $104,922.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, SouthXchange and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00796391 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00037230 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000748 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 25,836,650 coins. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

