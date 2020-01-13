BitTube (TUBE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,359.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $1,359.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, TradeOgre and Livecoin. Over the last week, BitTube has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00719087 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001831 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 228,503,707 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

