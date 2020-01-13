BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.57 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 0.9% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $12,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $106.50 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.35 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day moving average of $103.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.792 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

