BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,722 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,674 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,722 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 96,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,849. General Motors has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

