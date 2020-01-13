BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 590 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $69.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.