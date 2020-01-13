Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,900 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the December 15th total of 504,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO James Keenan purchased 30,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $149,578.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,118.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 83.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 235,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 107,552 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 100.0% in the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC remained flat at $$5.01 during trading on Monday. 200,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,374. Blackrock Capital Investment has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $344.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 47.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

