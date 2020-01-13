BlitzPredict Reaches Market Cap of $99,123.00 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $99,123.00 and approximately $1,816.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlitzPredict has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One BlitzPredict token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003811 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001103 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008042 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00048215 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict Token Profile

XBP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

