Block Array Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, Block Array has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar. Block Array has a market capitalization of $7,557.00 and approximately $158.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block Array token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Block Array alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00037409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.34 or 0.05948404 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026532 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035697 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00115028 BTC.

Block Array Token Profile

ARY is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup . The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Block Array is www.blockarray.com

Buying and Selling Block Array

Block Array can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block Array Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block Array and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.