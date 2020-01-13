Block-Logic Hits Market Capitalization of $74,714.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. Block-Logic has a market cap of $74,714.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

