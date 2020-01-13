BLOCKv (VEE) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bancor Network and OKEx. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $3,031.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.01977448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00185396 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00122363 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Tidex, Bancor Network, IDEX, Ethfinex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

