Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is California Capital Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

California Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 3.9% of California Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. California Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Boeing by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Boeing by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 134,690 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 30,346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Cowen downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $371.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Longbow Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.88.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $333.69. 1,981,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,563,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.20. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $319.55 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

